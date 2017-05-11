Weed-infused stuffed French toast recipe: An elegant, elevated and easy breakfast

Starting your day with cannabis-infused French toast seems just too good to be true. The ricotta and the jam in the filling for this stuffed French toast combine to make just the right level of creamy, tangy sweetness.

Chef’s tip: For picture-perfect confectioner’s sugar sprinkling, use a small tea strainer or sifter. Feel free to vary the jam flavor as you like; apricot is always a good choice.

Cannabutter how-to: Make the best cannabutter in 7 easy steps

Stuffed French Toast

Yield: Serves 2

Ingredients

4 slices of white bread

2 teaspoons cannabutter, melted

¼ cup (65 g) ricotta cheese

¼ cup (80 g) jam of your choice

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon (15 ml) milk

3 tablespoons (42 g) unsalted butter

Confectioner’s sugar, for garnish (optional)

Instructions

1. Brush two slices of the bread with melted cannabutter. Layer the slices with the ricotta cheese and then the jam. Top off each sandwich with a slice of bread.

2. In a wide, shallow bowl, beat the eggs and milk. Dip the sandwiches into the egg mixture.

3. In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. When the butter starts to foam, add the sandwiches. Cook until golden brown, about 3 to 4 minutes, and then turn and cook on the other side until golden brown.

4. Place on serving plates, cut in half, drizzle with any remaining jam, and sprinkle with confectioner’s sugar, if using.

This recipe is featured in “Cooking with Cannabis,” published by Quarry Books, and is available through Amazon.

