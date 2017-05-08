Activists march demanding the decriminalization of marijuana, in Medellin, Colombia on May 6, 2017. (Joaquin Sarmiento, AFP/Getty Images)

Amazing photos from the 2017 Global Marijuana March

By The Cannabist Staff

On Saturday May 6, cannabis enthusiasts in cities around the world took to the streets for the 2017 Global Marijuana March (GMM, in some places known as the Million Marijuana March), to push for cannabis legalization. In São Paulo, Brazil alone, organizers estimated 100,000 attendees. Here’s a look at some of the scenes from America and beyond:

Photo gallery:

A demonstrator lights a smoke bomb at the start of a march calling for faster application of the law regulating the production and sale of marijuana, in Montevideo on May 5, 2017. The demonstration was held ahead of the 2017 Global Marijuana March, to take place in cities around the world on May 6, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MIGUEL ROJOMIGUEL ROJO/AFP/Getty Images A woman smokes a joint during a march calling for the legalization of marijuana along Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 6, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / YASUYOSHI CHIBAYASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images A man smokes a huge joint during a rally demanding the depenalization of marijuana, in Medellin, Antioquia department, Colombia on May 6, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Joaquin SarmientoJOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP/Getty Images Participants play instruments during a march calling for the legalization of marijuana along Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 6, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / YASUYOSHI CHIBAYASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images Activists smoke marijuana during a rally demanding the depenalization of marijuana, in Medellin, Antioquia department, Colombia on May 6, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Joaquin SarmientoJOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP/Getty Images A man smokes marijuana using a gas mask at Plaza de Mayo square during the world march for the legislation of marijuana in Buenos Aires on May 6, 2017. The Argentine Congress approved a law for the medicinal use of cannabis and its derivatives last March 29. / AFP PHOTO / JUAN MABROMATAJUAN MABROMATA/AFP/Getty Images Marcos Lins Langenbach (R) who won the right to plant marijuana for his daughter's treatment at home, greets five-year-old Alice Costa, with cerebral palsy, during a march calling for the legalization of marijuana along Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 6, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / YASUYOSHI CHIBAYASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images Thousands of participants attend a Global Cannabis March in Vienna, Austria, on May 6, 2017. The annual Global Marijuana March is taking place in over 100 cities across the world in an effort to raise awareness of the benefits of medical cannabis and to call for the legalisation of marijuana. / AFP PHOTO / JOE KLAMARJOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images A man lights a bottle-neck pipe filled with marijuana as he joins a crowd of about two thousand people for a march through the city centre to call for the complete legalisation of marijuana (locally known as dagga) in Cape Town on May 6, 2017. A recent South African High court case made it legal to smoke and cultivate marijuana in one's home, but not in any public place. / AFP PHOTO / RODGER BOSCHRODGER BOSCH/AFP/Getty Images Activists march demanding the decriminalization of marijuana, in Medellin, Colombia on May 6, 2017. (Joaquin Sarmiento, AFP/Getty Images)
A man lights a bottle-neck pipe filled with marijuana as he joins a crowd of about two thousand people for a march through the city centre to call for the complete legalisation of marijuana (locally known as dagga) in Cape Town on May 6, 2017. A recent South African High court case made it legal to smoke and cultivate marijuana in one's home, but not in any public place. / AFP PHOTO / RODGER BOSCHRODGER BOSCH/AFP/Getty Images

Social media

São Paulo, Brazil

Prague, Czech Republic

Freiburg, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany

#globalmarijuanamarch #Stuttgart #420 #demo #Legalize #Cannabis #Hanf #DHV

A post shared by Narkoman (@narkoman_daniel) on

Cape Town, South Africa

Indonesia

Lubbock, Texas, USA

Fort Worth, Texas, USA

Vancouver, Canada

Toronto, Canada

@jodieemery was at yesterday's #globalmarijuanamarch! #legalizeit #420 #marijuana : @iamsalvatori

A post shared by NOW (@nowtoronto) on

