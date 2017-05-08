Amazing photos from the 2017 Global Marijuana March

On Saturday May 6, cannabis enthusiasts in cities around the world took to the streets for the 2017 Global Marijuana March (GMM, in some places known as the Million Marijuana March), to push for cannabis legalization. In São Paulo, Brazil alone, organizers estimated 100,000 attendees. Here’s a look at some of the scenes from America and beyond:
Photo gallery:
Social media
São Paulo, Brazil
Prague, Czech Republic
Freiburg, Germany
Sergios Rede beim #gmm17 in #freiburg #gmm #globalmarijuanamarch #legalize #cannabis… https://t.co/R6qXYNmrOc pic.twitter.com/znrv1NHawI
— JungesFreiburg.org (@JFimGR) May 7, 2017
Stuttgart, Germany
Cape Town, South Africa
Indonesia
Lubbock, Texas, USA
@HubCityNORML hosted Lubbock's #GlobalMarijuanaMarch from 18th and Ave Q to the Lubbock County Courthouse. Gallery: https://t.co/BL2Myn9fkC pic.twitter.com/d1L1hTcDFn
— DT Multimedia (@DT_Photo) May 7, 2017
Fort Worth, Texas, USA
The #GlobalMarijuanaMarch in Fort Worth, Texas was so much fun to be a part of. Inspired to keep fighting for freedom! pic.twitter.com/GbNgynUJat
— Coral Reefer (@CoralReefer420) May 6, 2017
Vancouver, Canada
@BC_Libertarians at #GlobalMarijuanaMarch and #CannabisHempConf yesterday pic.twitter.com/JBxMv1ydJf
— BC Libertarian Party (@BC_Libertarians) May 7, 2017
Toronto, Canada