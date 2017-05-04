The 2017 Global Marijuana March: This weekend around the world

Two weeks after many cities celebrated 4/20, people in cities around the world will take to the streets on Saturday for the 2017 Global Marijuana March (GMM, in some places known as the Million Marijuana March) as a protest to end cannabis prohibition in each of the countries where the march takes place. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to participate around the world, in dozens of countries. Originally organized by activist Dana Beal in New York City, the event became a global phenomenon in 1999, making this the 19th edition. Since then, over 800 cities across over 70 countries have participated.

As the Rehoboth Beach, Deleware event site described it, “The GMM is a celebration embracing marijuana culture as a personal lifestyle choice. Participants unite to discuss, promote, entertain and educate both consumers and non-consumers alike.”

According to organizers, the main demands of the march are: stop arrests for cannabis use and possession, allow the medical use of cannabis, stop propaganda about marijuana, and “end the prison state.”

Here are some of the major cities hosting a march, with wording from their websites about what the march will entail. If you know of others where you leave, email us and we’ll add the details.

USA

New York City

Parade Assembly: 11:00 a.m. | West 31st & Broadway, Koreatown, NYC

Parade Start Time: 12:30 p.m. | Parade will march to Union Square (Route South on Broadway)

Rally: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Union Square South Plaza

“The NYC Cannabis Parade is the longest running public expression of drug policy reform in New York City, with roots as far back as the early 70’s. This event have gone by many different monikers, but our purpose remains the same, to spread awareness throughout the world! In 1999, the Million Marijuana March brand exploded and has since turned into a annual event held in hundreds of cities across dozens of countries.”

Los Angeles

High Noon.

“We will be gathering on the SW corner of Adams & Crenshaw. From there we march south on Crenshaw until we arrive at Leimert Park. You are cordially invited to march along with the people or deck out your automobile in a Cannabis Hemp theme & join us in that way. This is a community event, children & friendly four-legged friends (on-leash) are encouraged to attend. Bring signs. Once we get to the park, we will gather there & continue to celebrate this most wonderful plant.”

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

2:00 p.m.

“Starts at Surfside Park and North Boardwalk, in Rehoboth Beach. Ends with a Rally and Call to Action at the Bandstand. Speeches by local reform advocates and leaders, Give-a-ways, Raffles, DJ, Photobooth, and more. Afterparty – Rehoboth Ale House at 8pm.”

Canada

Toronto

Queen’s Park

High Noon – gathering. 2pm launch

“The Toronto chapter has participated in the March from the beginning and is expected to once again organize the largest march in the Canada. With over 20,000 marchers in Toronto, and and with impending Canadian legalization the atmosphere around G.M.M this year is sure to be lively. The march will travel north from Queens Park to Bloor, east to Yonge street, Yonge to Wellesley and west back to Queens Park. Unfortunately there will be no festival components such as washrooms, staging or legal vendors at Queen’s Park as no permit has been granted by the City. A ticketed pop-up event will happen after the march with an entertainment and vendors village at a location to be announced at the march. The peaceful celebration has never had an arrest in the event’s 19 year history. The GMM is the City’s largest spring outdoor gatherings generating millions of dollars to the local economy.”

Vancouver

9 AM

Vancouver Art Gallery, 750 Hornby Street

“Come experience voluntary association and transaction, peaceful civil disobedience, culture, and community at the Cannabis Farmer’s Market. We will have a farmers market and at 4:20 after we smoke we will march around the art gallery for an hour, then back to the market. The licensed producers (LPs) want a monopoly on selling cannabis in Canada. The Liberal government is eager to cooperate, by setting harsh punishments for anybody who grows or uses cannabis outside this regime. To ensure this does not become a reality, a free, fair, and open market has arisen organically here in the Vancouver area. There is no better model for access to cannabis than the Farmer’s Market. Come to the source and talk to the farmers and extractors directly – KNOW how it was grown and processed. By coming together as a grassroots community at a cannabis farmers market, we can help keep the market free and competitive.”

Calgary

2:30 PM – 5 PM

Calgary City Hall, 800 Macleod Trail Southeast

“March and protest down Stephan Avenue. There will be speeches, 50/50 raffle and other prizes.”

Latin America

La Paz, Bolivia

May 5 at 9 AM to May 6 at 9 PM

Plaza del Bicentenario La Paz

“We have something special planned for this year. We asked special permission for the local government to do a fair in the center of the city to give information about forbidden plants, sell eco-friendly products and a stage for local artists to play during the 5th and 6th of may.”

São Paulo, Brazil

2:20 p.m. – 8:20 p.m.

MASP – Museu de Arte de São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand

Avenida Paulista, 1578

(Translated) “On May 6, we will once again occupy the streets of São Paulo for the legalization of marijuana and the end of the drug war. Diversity is our hallmark and we will gather from all over the city to say: No more War! Respect our rights! It will be beautiful!”

Mexico City

1:35 PM – 6 PM Rally, 6pm March

Plaza De La Ciudadela Centro Histórico Ciudad De México

(Translated) “Rally with speeches, debates and assemblies alternating with music. The city of Mexico City is lending sound equipment. At 6pm, we march to the Senate for the liberation of the marijuana in Mexico.”

