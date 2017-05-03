Medical marijuana for PTSD picks up steam in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state lawmakers are gaining momentum in a measure to expand medical marijuana coverage to those who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Currently, medical marijuana in New York can only be used to treat illnesses such as cancer and Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The New York Daily News reports the Democrat-controlled Assembly approved a measure that adds PTSD to the list of state-approved ailments that doctors can prescribe medical marijuana as treatment. The bill will now move to the Republican-controlled Senate.

The bill’s sponsor, Assemblyman Richard Gottfried of Manhattan, says there’s evidence that medical marijuana is effective in treating PTSD.

New York launched its medicinal marijuana program last year.