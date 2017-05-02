Vermont House approves expansion of medical marijuana, including option to both grow and buy

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont lawmakers have approved a modest expansion to the state’s medical marijuana program, giving people access to the drug for a wider range of diseases and allowing more dispensary locations.

The House gave the bill preliminary approval on a voice vote Monday. The Senate has already approved the bill.

Vermont has four licensed dispensaries. The approved measure would allow each existing dispensary to open two more locations.

People suffering from Crohn’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and post-traumatic stress disorder will also be able to access marijuana under the measure, and patients will be able to grow marijuana and purchase it if they wish. In the previous version of the bill, patients had to choose between growing it themselves or buying it from a dispensary.