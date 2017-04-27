Man evicted from assisted living center in Aspen for smoking weed

ASPEN, Colo. — A man has been evicted from an Aspen assisted living center for using marijuana on the property.

The Aspen Daily News reports a judge approved the eviction Wednesday after 68-year-old Paul Disnard acknowledged he used marijuana on the premises.

Disnard had told the judge he didn’t realize Whitcomb Terrace prohibited the use of marijuana. He says other residents at the living center had used pot in the past.

The center’s director says half of their current 12 residents are on oxygen machines, which is why pot use is dangerous to them.

She says because marijuana remains illegal federally, Disnard’s usage also endangers the center’s license and funding.

Information from: Aspen Daily News