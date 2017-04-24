Iowa gov has CBD oil expansion bill on his desk. Will he sign?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa lawmakers have passed a bill that would create a system for manufacturing and distributing low-THC medical marijuana oil (cannabidiol oil, or CBD) in the state.

The Republican-controlled chambers approved the legislation on Saturday. The oil would be available only through licensed manufacturers and sellers and could be prescribed to treat several conditions, including cancer and multiple sclerosis. Epilepsy patients can already get a prescription for the oil.

The measure would limit the amount of THC in the oil to an amount that wouldn’t produce a high.

Lawmakers met privately for hours Friday and early Saturday to negotiate the bill, which now heads to Gov. Terry Branstad, who has not said if he’d sign it. The Senate initially backed broader provisions, but did not have enough traction in the House.