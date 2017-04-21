Indiana CBD bill heads to gov’s desk after unanimous House vote

The Indiana Legislature has approved a bill that would allow people with certain types of epilepsy to use marijuana-derived oil as medicine.

The House approved the measure on a unanimous vote Friday. It cleared the Senate on a 36-13 vote Thursday.

The Legislature has long resisted efforts to allow the use of cannabidiol oil, commonly referred to as CBD. But that changed this year. Previous versions of the bill had passed both houses earlier this month and this bill is the reconciled version of the two measures.

The oil cannot get patients high but contains compounds that studies suggest lessen the severity of seizures. Many parents of children who have treatment-resistant epilepsy have testified in support of it during hearings.

The measure now goes to the desk of Gov. Eric Holcomb for consideration. A Holcomb spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether the governor will sign it.