It’s official: West Virginia becomes 29th medical marijuana state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has signed a bill that makes West Virginia the 29th state to allow the use of marijuana for certain medical conditions.

Justice signed the bill Wednesday at the state Capitol in Charleston.

We’ve updated our map of where cannabis is legal (medical and recreational) to reflect this new status for West Virginia

The law lets doctors prescribe cannabis for patients who are terminally ill or who have seizures, cancer, chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, AIDS and other specified conditions. It will license plant growers, processors and dispensaries for cannabis in pills, oils, topical gels, liquids and a form that can be vaporized.

The state Bureau of Public Health will oversee implementation of the law. Patient identification cards could be issued starting in July 2019.

The law doesn’t authorize the sale of cannabis for smoking and patients can’t grow their own plants.