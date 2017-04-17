CBD oil (Allison Long, The Kansas City Star via AP)

Wisconsin governor signs bill to legalize CBD oil possession. Still illegal to produce or sell

The bill would make possession of the marijuana extract legal with a doctor's certification

  • Pin It on Pinterest
  • Submit to Reddit
  • Print
Published: • Updated:

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Scott Walker has signed into law a bill that legalizes possession of a marijuana extract used to treat seizures.

The governor signed the bill Monday in Burlington.

Parents of children who suffer from seizures have pushed for access to cannabidiol oil for years.

The bill makes possession of the oil legal with a doctor’s certification, but it is still against the law to produce or sell the oil in the state.

Related stories

The measure passed the Republican-controlled Legislature after a similar version stalled last session amid fears it would lead to full marijuana legalization.

The oil does not produce a high.

Topics: , , ,

Related Content