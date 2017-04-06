Around the world on 4/20

We’ve already shared our guide to 4/20 in Colorado, but we know not all of you can get here for the High Holidays.

So we thought we’d share the fun by sharing a taste of the other events that are happening around the globe. If you know of a fun/historic/important event happening in your corner of the world, drop us a line at cannabist@denverpost.com.

All events are being held on Thursday, April 20, with time listed as local, unless indicated otherwise.

United States

Washington, D.C.

1st Annual Congressional Joint Session

Near the corner of 1st St. & Constitution Ave. NE (on non-federal land)

High Noon until 4:20pm

Hosted by legalization activist group DCMJ, who are giving away two free joints to all members of Congress, congressional staff, interns, support staff, and credentialed journalists who are 21 years of age and in possession of a congressional ID. We want members of Congress, congressional staff, interns, support staff, and credentialed journalists to legally obtain cannabis so they will support removing cannabis entirely from the Controlled Substances Act. Moreover, we are demanding Congress remove the DC rider that prevents the DC government changing it’s cannabis laws.

San Francisco (unofficial)

420 in the Park: Gathering at Hippie Hill

Golden Gate Park

Noon to dusk

Basic unofficial schedule for the day

New York (unofficial)

Washington Square Park

4:20 p.m.

Canada

420 Vancouver

Sunset Beach

Vancouver, British Columbia

9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

“The biggest, stoniest marijuana freedom festival that Vancouver has ever seen!”

420 Vancouver — Classic

April 20 – April 23

Vancouver Art Gallery

750 Hornby Street

4/20 farmer’s market, 4/20 games, 420 Bud Bowl (over 40 strains competing). Speakers Robert Moore, Cheryl T Rose, Daron Rutter, Rainbow John, and more.

Calgary 420 Music & Arts Festival

April 20, 21 and 22

Stoner legends Wo Fat, Vancouver’s Anciients and Edmonton/ Vancouver based Black Mastiff. 420 Expo: April 22

Distortion

3828 Macleod Trail

Toronto 420

Yonge-Dudas Square

Noon to 7 p.m.

Vendors, speakers, music, food trucks

Europe

London, England

London 420 Rally

Hyde Park

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

420 Dabs

Queen’s Tower, Imperial College

Imperial College Road, Kensington

“At 4:20pm on 4/20, to celebrate 4/20 day, we will be attempting the world record for the number of people group dabbing at once.”



Ljubljana, Slovenija

Marijuana March and Forum

April 19: Green Forum

2:00 p.m.

Ploščadi Študentskega Kampusa

na Pivovarniški 6 v Ljubljani

Three round tables of experts, scientists, and producers debate trends and issues in industrial cannabis and medical cannabis use.

April 20: March

4:20 p.m.

Kongresni trg, SI- 1000

Australia

Free Cannabis Community Melbourne 420 Rally

Flagstaff Gardens

Corner La trobe Street and King Street

Melbourne

A peaceful protest against cannabis prohibition.

Free Cannabis Community 420 picnic

Victoria Park, University of Sydney

Sydney

Bring your drums, a picnic, greenery and a smile. Festivus kicks of at 4:00pm sharp. Peaceful act of mass disobedience to protest cannabis prohibition at 4:20 p.m. and 7:10 p.m.

420 Night at Queenies Caribbean Restaurant

Five course dessert menu

6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Cnr Foveaux and Riley St, Surry Hills, Sydney