Around the world on 4/20

We’ve already shared our guide to 4/20 in Colorado, but we know not all of you can get here for the High Holidays.
So we thought we’d share the fun by sharing a taste of the other events that are happening around the globe. If you know of a fun/historic/important event happening in your corner of the world, drop us a line at cannabist@denverpost.com.
All events are being held on Thursday, April 20, with time listed as local, unless indicated otherwise.
United States
Washington, D.C.
1st Annual Congressional Joint Session
Near the corner of 1st St. & Constitution Ave. NE (on non-federal land)
High Noon until 4:20pm
Hosted by legalization activist group DCMJ, who are giving away two free joints to all members of Congress, congressional staff, interns, support staff, and credentialed journalists who are 21 years of age and in possession of a congressional ID. We want members of Congress, congressional staff, interns, support staff, and credentialed journalists to legally obtain cannabis so they will support removing cannabis entirely from the Controlled Substances Act. Moreover, we are demanding Congress remove the DC rider that prevents the DC government changing it’s cannabis laws.
San Francisco (unofficial)
420 in the Park: Gathering at Hippie Hill
Golden Gate Park
Noon to dusk
Basic unofficial schedule for the day
New York (unofficial)
Washington Square Park
4:20 p.m.
Canada
420 Vancouver
Sunset Beach
Vancouver, British Columbia
9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
“The biggest, stoniest marijuana freedom festival that Vancouver has ever seen!”
420 Vancouver — Classic
April 20 – April 23
Vancouver Art Gallery
750 Hornby Street
4/20 farmer’s market, 4/20 games, 420 Bud Bowl (over 40 strains competing). Speakers Robert Moore, Cheryl T Rose, Daron Rutter, Rainbow John, and more.
Calgary 420 Music & Arts Festival
April 20, 21 and 22
Stoner legends Wo Fat, Vancouver’s Anciients and Edmonton/ Vancouver based Black Mastiff. 420 Expo: April 22
Distortion
3828 Macleod Trail
Toronto 420
Yonge-Dudas Square
Noon to 7 p.m.
Vendors, speakers, music, food trucks
Europe
London, England
London 420 Rally
Hyde Park
11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
420 Dabs
Queen’s Tower, Imperial College
Imperial College Road, Kensington
“At 4:20pm on 4/20, to celebrate 4/20 day, we will be attempting the world record for the number of people group dabbing at once.”
Ljubljana, Slovenija
Marijuana March and Forum
April 19: Green Forum
2:00 p.m.
Ploščadi Študentskega Kampusa
na Pivovarniški 6 v Ljubljani
Three round tables of experts, scientists, and producers debate trends and issues in industrial cannabis and medical cannabis use.
April 20: March
4:20 p.m.
Kongresni trg, SI- 1000
Australia
Free Cannabis Community Melbourne 420 Rally
Flagstaff Gardens
Corner La trobe Street and King Street
Melbourne
A peaceful protest against cannabis prohibition.
Free Cannabis Community 420 picnic
Victoria Park, University of Sydney
Sydney
Bring your drums, a picnic, greenery and a smile. Festivus kicks of at 4:00pm sharp. Peaceful act of mass disobedience to protest cannabis prohibition at 4:20 p.m. and 7:10 p.m.
420 Night at Queenies Caribbean Restaurant
Five course dessert menu
6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.
Cnr Foveaux and Riley St, Surry Hills, Sydney