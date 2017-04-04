Medical marijuana delivery comes to Massachusetts

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Brockton medical marijuana dispensary is about to become the first to offer home delivery of pot to all of mainland Massachusetts.

In Good Health will offer next-day delivery to everywhere in Massachusetts except Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket starting Monday.

Company president David Noble says the service is needed because many medical marijuana patients live long distances from the state’s licensed dispensaries and don’t have transportation.

Only state-registered medical marijuana patients will be allowed to order, but they can request anything from the company’s website including buds, edibles and oils.

The products will be delivered in unmarked vehicles, by two employees who don’t carry cash, to cut the risk of robbery.

Delivery fees range from $30 to $75, depending on where the pot is sent. The service has state approval.