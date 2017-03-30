West Virginia Senate votes to create medical marijuana system

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s Senate has voted to legalize the use of marijuana to treat certain medical conditions.

The bill, approved 28-6, now goes to the House for possible consideration.

It would establish a state commission to issue identification cards to patients and caregivers and consider the drug’s use for chronic or debilitating diseases or conditions including severe or chronic pain, seizures, anorexia, anxiety disorder, nausea and post-traumatic stress disorder.

It would also license plant growers, processors and dispensaries for products containing cannabis including food, tinctures, aerosols, oils or ointments.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that an amendment that would allow people with prescriptions to grow two plants of their own remains in the bill.

The Senate has also approved legislation on mine safety that leaves intact the state’s inspection program.