The West Virginia Senate's bill to legalize medical marijuana includes licensing plant growers, processors and dispensaries. Pictured: A green cross directs customers to the entrance of The Health Center, a cannabis dispensary in Denver. (Photo by Vince Chandler / The Denver Post)

West Virginia Senate votes to create medical marijuana system

The bill contains an amendment that would allow people with prescriptions to grow two plants of their own

By The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s Senate has voted to legalize the use of marijuana to treat certain medical conditions.

The bill, approved 28-6, now goes to the House for possible consideration.

It would establish a state commission to issue identification cards to patients and caregivers and consider the drug’s use for chronic or debilitating diseases or conditions including severe or chronic pain, seizures, anorexia, anxiety disorder, nausea and post-traumatic stress disorder.

It would also license plant growers, processors and dispensaries for products containing cannabis including food, tinctures, aerosols, oils or ointments.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that an amendment that would allow people with prescriptions to grow two plants of their own remains in the bill.

The Senate has also approved legislation on mine safety that leaves intact the state’s inspection program.

