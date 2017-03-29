(Brennan Linsley, Associated Press file)

Vermont House delays vote on marijuana possession/grow bill

Independent Rep. Laura Sibilia of Dover said she wanted to see a closer examination of youth prevention

By The Associated Press

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont House has put off a vote on a bill that would legalize the use and possession of small amounts of marijuana for adults.

The Burlington Free Press reports Independent Rep. Laura Sibilia of Dover said Tuesday she wanted to see a closer examination of youth prevention under a legal marijuana system and the House agreed.

The bill will be sent to the House Services Committee, which is responsible for drug prevention bills.

The bill would make it legal for adults to possess up to one ounce of pot, two mature plants and four immature plants. It does not create a regulatory system for legally selling and taxing pot.

