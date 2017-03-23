(Denver Post file)

Could Vermont see some form of weed legalization this year after all?

The House Judiciary Committee has voted 8-3 to approve a bill to legalize small amounts for personal use

By The Associated Press

MONTPELIER, Vt. — A Vermont measure that would legalize small amounts of marijuana for personal use has passed a House committee.

The House Judiciary Committee voted 8-3 to approve the bill Wednesday. The measure is slated for a vote on the House floor Friday.

It was unclear last week if the bill would survive. The House Judiciary Committee missed a key deadline to approve the bill that would have assured it went to the Senate in time. Wednesday’s vote was not part of the original committee schedule.

The approval indicates lawmakers think there may be enough support to pass the full House to send the bill to the Senate.

