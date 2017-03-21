In a Nov. 5, 2015 file photo, Woody Harrelson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Hunger Games Mockingjay Part 2', in London. Actor and marijuana advocate Harrelson was one of nearly 60 applicants to apply to open one of Hawaii's first medical marijuana dispensaries. (Joel Ryan, Invision/AP)

Woody Harrelson gives up weed after “30 solid years” of partying

He has nothing bad to say about marijuana, which he calls "a great drug"

  • Pin It on Pinterest
  • Submit to Reddit
  • Print
Published: • Updated:

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Woody Harrelson has given up marijuana after decades of what he calls partying too hard.

The actor is one of Hollywood’s most well-known marijuana enthusiasts. Harrelson tells Vulture that he hasn’t smoked pot in nearly a year.

He cites “30 solid years” of partying for his decision to quit. He also says he felt like the drug was “keeping me from being emotionally available.” Still, he has nothing bad to say about marijuana, which he calls “a great drug.”

Related stories

The 55-year-old says he still drinks alcohol in moderation.

Harrelson was arrested in 1996 for planting hemp seeds in Kentucky in order to challenge a state law. Hemp is a relative of marijuana, but has a lower concentration of THC, the substance that makes pot smokers high.

Topics: ,

Related Content