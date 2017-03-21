Arkansas House rejects proposed ban on marijuana edibles

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas House has voted against a bill to ban marijuana edibles in the state.

Republican Rep. Robin Lundstrum says the bill, which failed 52-40 Monday, would not have taken away medical marijuana from people who needed it. Rather, it would have specifically banned commercial production of edibles.

Arkansas voters approved the legalization of medical marijuana in November.

Patients or caregivers would still be able to incorporate medical marijuana into edibles. Lundstrum says medical marijuana is medicine, not candy.

Republican Rep. Douglas House spoke against the bill. House said there are already regulations in place regarding commercial edibles.