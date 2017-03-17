Nevada has legalized weed, but politicians still deciding where you’ll be able to buy it

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. — The Douglas County Planning Commission has voted to ban the sale of marijuana throughout the county.

The amendment the panel approved unanimously Tuesday prohibits “marijuana establishments” in all the county’s zoning districts. It now must be considered by the full county commission.

It’s been legal since Jan. 1 for adults in Nevada to possess up to an ounce of marijuana for personal consumption but state rules regulating the sale at recreational pot outlets aren’t expected to be in place before summer.

Medical marijuana dispensaries already are prohibited in Douglas County.

The (Gardnerville) Record-Courier reports the zoning amendment applies to cultivation, testing, product manufacturing and distribution facilities, as well as retail dispensaries.

Last month in southern Nevada, the Henderson City Council passed a six-month moratorium on sales of marijuana for recreational use.

Information from: Gardnerville Record-Courier