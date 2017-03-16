Owner of members-only MMJ club in Rhode Island arrested for multiple drug charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A retired Newport firefighter who runs a members-only medical marijuana club in Providence is facing multiple drug charges.

The Providence Journal reports that state police say 47-year-old Patrick Rimoshytus, of Warren, was arrested last month and charged with controlled substance conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver between one and five kilograms of marijuana and other offenses.

The newspaper reports Rimoshytus is a registered patient and caregiver who uses medical marijuana to treat chronic pain. He opened the state-registered Green Cross of Rhode Island in 2015. The nonprofit aims to help medical marijuana patients find registered growers who provide the drug at lower prices than the state’s dispensaries.

State police declined to provide additional information on Rimoshytus’ arrest. Rimoshytus says he plans to fight the charges.

