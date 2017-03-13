A selection of indica and sativa cannabis flowers on sale at Denver Relief, a recreational and medical marijuana shop in Denver, Colorado. Ohio is looking to increase the number of medical marijuana dispensaries in the state. (Vince Chandler, Denver Post file)

Ohio increases planned medical marijuana shops by 33 percent

The updated rules released by the state pharmacy board allow for at least 60 marijuana dispensaries, rather than the 40 originally set

By The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Revised rules for the Ohio medical marijuana program expected to debut next year won’t allow home delivery, home-growing or smoking of marijuana but would permit more dispensaries than originally outlined.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the updated rules released by the state pharmacy board allow for at least 60 marijuana dispensaries, rather than the 40 originally set. The changes also allow the shops to stay open for two more hours, with a permitted operating window of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

With the expanded access to those shops, the pharmacy board decided against allowing home delivery of marijuana.

The board accepted public comment on the proposed rules before sharing the revisions. Proposed rules for other parts of the program, including patients, physicians and marijuana processors, are still in review.

