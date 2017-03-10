Cannabist Show: He’s an MMJ patient who plays bass with his feet; She’s a top comedian and your new co-host

Featured guests: Bass guitarist Jeffrey Marshall and award-winning comedian and new co-host of the Cannabist Show, Janae Burris.

LOTS TO TALK ABOUT

• Overcoming adversity to work in an industry you love.

• Mixing a little recreational use into a medical marijuana patient’s regimen.

• Edibles, concentrates and flowers: there’s a time and place for everything.

TOP MARIJUANA NEWS

Oregon lawmakers rush to protect weed consumers’ info from feds: Oregon lawmakers worried about a nationwide crackdown on legal marijuana under President Donald Trump’s administration are rushing to protect the personal information of pot customers in case federal agents try to seize it. A bipartisan group of lawmakers is taking one of the first direct state actions in response to White House spokesman Sean Spicer’s recent comments suggesting a boost in enforcement of federal anti-marijuana laws. The committee that crafts Oregon’s pot policies has proposed legislation that requires marijuana businesses to destroy customers’ personal information, such as names, addresses and birth dates, gathered for marketing purposes, within 48 hours. –Report by The Associated Press

Dancing but no dank: fed threat means toned-down Cannabis Cup: A federal prosecutor has snuffed out plans by pot fans to celebrate Nevada’s new recreational marijuana law by lighting up on an Indian reservation near Las Vegas. U.S. Attorney Daniel Bogden took a hard line in a letter to organizers of a cannabis festival this weekend, saying federal law applies and pot smokers could be prosecuted. –Report by The Associated Press’ Ken Ritter

Israel cabinet approves marijuana decriminalization: The Israeli government has taken a step toward decriminalizing marijuana use. Israeli media say Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet has approved a measure that would reduce penalties for possession of marijuana. If caught, smokers would pay a fine, instead of facing criminal charges. Netanyahu said ahead of the Cabinet meeting that a “new enforcement policy” should be drawn up “cautiously and in a controlled manner.” –Report by The Associated Press

Can microdosing enhance your fitness routine? Cross trainers? Check. Water bottle? Check. Headphones? Check. Tincture? Shoot. Of all the things to forget. The bitter winter wind whips my already-frozen cheeks, as I turn tail and trudge back to the end of the parking lot to fetch the little amber bottle from my trunk. It’s bro-dude rush hour at my gym and I just want to get my workout over with, but the walk is worth it – over the past 10 days, cannabis has become the most essential support element of my fitness routine. –Report by Civilized’s Victoria Dekker

QUICK HIT

2017 Colorado legislation, see what’s new in marijuana and hemp bills:

Three years into recreational sales and more than 15 years into medical marijuana sales, those legislative efforts have not slowed. More than a dozen bills related to medical marijuana, recreational marijuana and hemp have been introduced by Colorado’s 71st General Assembly. The Cannabist has put together a list of 2017 Colorado cannabis legislation, which we’ll keep updated.

–Report by The Cannabist’s Alicia Wallace

Watch: Jeffrey Marshall performing, via NTD Television: