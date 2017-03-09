Rhode Island Attorney General launches anti-recreational marijuana legalization campaign

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island’s attorney general is launching a campaign against the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state.

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin, a Democrat, says he’s announcing a united opposition campaign at his office Thursday.

Kilmartin says he’s gathering state lawmakers, business leaders and others concerned that legalization would cause public health and public safety problems.

Legislators in the Democratic-controlled General Assembly have been considering marijuana legalization more seriously since the November election, when Massachusetts voters approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational pot in their state.

But there’s also been wariness among some Rhode Island leaders over a possible crackdown on legalized marijuana by Republican President Donald Trump’s administration.

Kilmartin says he’ll be joined by groups including Smart Approaches to Marijuana, the Ocean State Prevention Alliance, and What’s the Rush, RI.