Another unanimous vote: Wisconsin CBD oil bill heads to gov

The state Assembly voted 98-0 Tuesday to legalize possession of CBD oil

By The Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Legislature has passed a bill long sought by parents of children who suffer from seizures.

The state Assembly voted 98-0 Tuesday to legalize possession of CBD oil, a marijuana extract used to treat seizures. The oil doesn’t produce a high.

The Legislature passed a similar bill in 2014, but it restricted access to people involved in medical trials. That led to renewed lobbying by parents still unable to legally obtain the treatment for their children, many of whom suffer from epilepsy.

Democrats said the bill should have gone farther by allowing the sale of CBD oil in the state.

The Senate overwhelmingly approved the bill on a 31-1 vote. The bill now heads to Gov. Scott Walker for his signature. Walker says he supports it.

