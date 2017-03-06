Missouri men arrested for “bootlegging” 55 pounds of marijuana get five years probation

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two Missouri men caught driving a rental car with 55 pounds of marijuana in Wyoming last year have been sentenced to five years of probation.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Monday that Dominique Davis of Fulton, Missouri, and Sherdon Walters of Jefferson City, Missouri, were both sentenced to probation last week with underlying prison terms of four to five years.

Davis and Walters both previously agreed to plead guilty to drug possession and delivery charges as part of a plea deal.

Court documents say a trooper became suspicious of the 31-year-old men after stopping them in Cheyenne for driving too close to another vehicle.

Both men approved of a search of their vehicle and a K-9 helped locate the 55-pound bag of pot.

Attorneys for Davis and Walters referred to their clients’ actions as bootlegging.

Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle