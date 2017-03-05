If caught with marijuana, Israeli consumers would pay a fine, instead of facing criminal charges. Pictured; A man rolls a joint at a pro-marijuana legalization rally in Mexico City on September 28, 2016. (Pedro Pardo, AFP/Getty Images)

Israel cabinet approves marijuana decriminalization

"It sends a message that a million Israelis who consume marijuana aren't criminals"

  • Pin It on Pinterest
  • Submit to Reddit
  • Print
Published: • Updated:

By The Associated Press

JERUSALEM — The Israeli government has taken a step toward decriminalizing marijuana use.

Israeli media say Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet has approved a measure that would reduce penalties for possession of marijuana. If caught, smokers would pay a fine, instead of facing criminal charges.

Related stories

Netanyahu said ahead of Sunday’s meeting that a “new enforcement policy” should be drawn up “cautiously and in a controlled manner.”

The decision does not mean that Jerusalem will now have Amsterdam-style coffee shops. The Haaretz daily said a committee would study ways to regulate the use of pot.

Opposition lawmaker Tamar Zandberg told Haaretz: “This is an important step, but not the end of the road. It sends a message that a million Israelis who consume marijuana aren’t criminals.”

Topics: , ,

Related Content