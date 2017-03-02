Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is among the senators from eight states who have sent a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Here, Sen. Warren speaks on the floor of the U.S. Senate in Washington, Feb. 6, 2017 before Sessions' confirmation. (Senate TV via AP)

11 senators urge feds to stick with current DOJ marijuana policy

Legislators from Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Jersey signed the letter

  • Pin It on Pinterest
  • Submit to Reddit
  • Print
Published: • Updated:

By The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Senators from eight states that have legalized the recreational or medicinal use of marijuana are asking Attorney General Jeff Sessions to uphold the Department of Justice’s existing enforcement policy toward states with voter-approved marijuana laws.

Massachusetts Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey were among those who signed the Thursday letter. Massachusetts voters backed the recreational use of pot last year.

Related stories

The senators point to comments by White House spokesman Sean Spicer suggesting stepped-up enforcement of federal laws against recreational marijuana.

Eight states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational marijuana.

The Obama administration opted not intervene in state marijuana laws as long as states had systems to control the drug’s cultivation and sale.

The signatories are:
Republican: Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska
Democrats:
Michael Bennet, Colorado
Brian Schatz, Hawaii
Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, Massachusetts
Catherine Cortez Mastro, Nevada
Cory Booker, New Jersey
Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, Oregon
Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, Washington

Read the full letter:



Topics: , , , ,

Related Content