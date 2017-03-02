Longmont to consider partial repeal of medical, recreational pot sales ban

Later this year, Longmont’s city staff is expected to present the City Council with a report about its options if it wants to partially repeal the city’s ban on shops selling medical and recreational marijuana inside the city limits.

At least some council members indicated during meetings last year that they’d be willing to consider revising or ending Longmont’s prohibitions against pot shops.

The issue resurfaced on Tuesday night, when Mayor Dennis Coombs floated a motion to have the council vote to direct the city staff to draft an ordinance that would allow as many as six marijuana dispensaries to operate in Longmont — as long as they’re located out of the core downtown area and acceptable distances from schools.

Senior Planner Erin Fosdick said city staff will probably resurrect and update retail marijuana research originally presented to the council last summer and will continue to look at other cities’ “best practices” in regulating such businesses. She said the staff will probably initially make a report to the council — rather than presenting a draft ordinance — to see if the council has suggestions for what it would like the staff to study as city policies and regulations.

