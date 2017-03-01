Weed-free Colorado city gets cut of marijuana taxes for youth program

Longmont’s City Council on Tuesday night formally approved a contract with the state for a $567,640 state marijuana impact grant the city plans to spend on the prevention, intervention and suppression of youths’ marijuana use.

The money is part of nearly $1 million in state grants being given to local governments that do not allow retail marijuana sales in their jurisdictions but that have experienced the impacts of the sale, transfer, cultivation or processing of retail marijuana — whether that’s being done legally outside their boundaries or illegally inside them.

Longmont plans to use part of its $567,640 grant to remodel and furnish a former fire station that city officials have said will be renovated into a multi-generational facility with senor citizens’ programs during the day and youth and family activities at night.

The city’s award from the state also will pay for some of the costs of providing marijuana diversion and intervention programs for Longmont’s youth, as well as for teens from southwest Weld County’s Carbon Valley communities who come to those programs in Longmont. The city also plans to purchase two passenger vans to transport youth attending the programs.

