In this Oct. 12, 2016 photo, Rachel Perez, 22, right, who traveled from Spain with three companions seeks work as a marijuana "trimmer" in Garberville, Calif. Perez and her friends are among those that flock to the area seeking work in the marijuana grows. (Rich Pedroncelli, Associated Press)

California marijuana farms must protect migrant workers from exploitation, say new state regs

This industrial shift comes as welcome news to those working to address critical issues of sexual abuse, trafficking and violence that have occurred as a result of the marijuana industry's off-the-grid nature

By Will Houston, Eureka Times-Standard

California’s multi-billion dollar marijuana industry has largely relied on a migratory workforce, often known as “trimmigrants,” from throughout the world who flock to the North Coast to trim bud in exchange for untaxed cash wages.

But new California laws that will take effect in 2018 will place new labor standards on the industry and begin treating it like any other agricultural industry.

