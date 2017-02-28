Jeff Sessions to AGs: “We don’t need to be legalizing marijuana”

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions reiterated his opposition to marijuana legalization while addressing a collection of the nation’s attorneys general on Tuesday.

In responding to a question about the war on drugs, Sessions noted a rise in heroin overdose deaths and those from the painkiller fentanyl. Stating that “crime does follow drugs,” he added that in the 1970s and ’80s, many lives were destroyed by drug abuse, adding that the drugs today are more powerful.

In Sessions’ comments at the annual meeting of the National Association of Attorneys General in Washington, D.C., he also addressed the legalization of marijuana:

Sessions on Monday told reporters that “there’s more violence around marijuana than one would think” and said his department was reviewing a Justice Department memorandum, widely known as the Cole Memo, which offered guidance for federal prosecutors and law enforcement in marijuana efforts.