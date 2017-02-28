Wiz Khalifa performs at Red Rocks Amphitheater as a part of the Snoop Dogg 420 Wellness Retreat on April 20, 2014. (Photo by Seth McConnell/The Denver Post)

Big guests added for Denver’s 4/20 celebrations

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa announce joint Red Rocks show for 4/20 weekend

By Dylan Owens, The Denver Post

We already know there’s going to be weed. But now, the music for Colorado’s favorite April holiday is starting to come into focus, too.

Per usual for Denver’s version of the holiday, if you like hip-hop, you’re in good company. After news that Gucci Mane would come to Denver on 4/20, Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa have announced that they’ll team up to play a joint (LOL) Red Rocks show on April 23.

Tickets to the show are $64.95 and go on sale March 3 at 10 a.m. via axs.com.

The performance marks the umpteenth time Snoop has performed in Colorado around the high (LOL) holy day. But no amount of think pieces can keep Snoop away from his adoring Colorado public.

Even if this is exact bill and venue is deja vu from 2014.

