Indiana House unanimously passes CBD bill

INDIANAPOLIS — People who have epilepsy could be treated with a marijuana-derived oil under a bill approved by the Indiana House.
The bill passed the chamber Tuesday on a 98-0 vote. The state Senate previously approved a similar measure.
Indiana’s legislature has long resisted efforts to allow the use of medicine derived from marijuana, but that appears to have changed this year.Supporters say the bill’s approval marks a significant shift after years of medical marijuana-related bills stalling.
The bill would allow the use of cannabidiol oil, which is commonly referred to as CBD. The measure is a far cry from legalizing a comprehensive medical marijuana program.
The oil cannot get patients high, but it contains compounds that have been found to lessen the effects of some forms of epilepsy.