Indiana parents could soon be preparing doses of CBD oil like the one pictured here, for their children with epileptic seizures. (Joe Amon, Denver Post file)

Indiana House unanimously passes CBD bill

By a 98-0 vote, the legislature reversed its previous opposition to any form of medical marijuana

By The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — People who have epilepsy could be treated with a marijuana-derived oil under a bill approved by the Indiana House.

The bill passed the chamber Tuesday on a 98-0 vote. The state Senate previously approved a similar measure.

Indiana’s legislature has long resisted efforts to allow the use of medicine derived from marijuana, but that appears to have changed this year.

Supporters say the bill’s approval marks a significant shift after years of medical marijuana-related bills stalling.

The bill would allow the use of cannabidiol oil, which is commonly referred to as CBD. The measure is a far cry from legalizing a comprehensive medical marijuana program.

The oil cannot get patients high, but it contains compounds that have been found to lessen the effects of some forms of epilepsy.

