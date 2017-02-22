Arkansas one step closer to implementation of medical marijuana

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas’ Medical Marijuana Commission has approved a final set of rules on how businesses can cultivate and sell the drug.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the rules approved Tuesday will now go up for public comment. Lawmakers must adopt them no later than May 8. Commissioners are expected to hold a hearing March 31.

Lawmakers and Gov. Asa Hutchinson approved a bill removing a requirement in the voter-approved Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment that physicians certify “the potential benefits of the medical use of marijuana would likely outweigh the health risks for the qualifying patient.”

In December, the commission determined to allow for 32 dispensaries and five cultivation facilities. The commission will choose growers based on their applications’ merits. Dispensaries would be able to grow up to 50 “mature” plants.

