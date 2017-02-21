North Dakota Senate debating medical marijuana regulations today

BISMARCK, N.D. — A Senate committee is holding a hearing on rules written to oversee the state’s voter-approved medical marijuana initiative.

The 81-page bill was sponsored by both Republican and Democratic leaders. But it took out provisions to smoke pot for medicinal purposes or to grow your own,

An amended version of the bill still does not allow residents to grow pot as medicine but they would be able to smoke it provided a physician finds that no other form such as marijuana oils or pills would help.

The Senate Appropriations Committee is debating the amended version of the bill on Tuesday.

The North Dakota Compassionate Care Act won 65 percent voter approval in November. It allows the use of marijuana as medicine for people who suffer from one of several debilitating illnesses.

This story will be updated throughout the day