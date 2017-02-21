Alaska troopers seize $600,000 in marijuana from illegal grow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska State Trooper investigators have seized marijuana with an estimated street value of more than $600,000 from an illegal grow operation near Tok (TOHK).
Acting on a tip, Fairbanks troopers in the Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit on Wednesday contacted the occupants of a home at Mile 1316 Alaska Highway.
Troopers say a suspected grow operation was on property next to the home. The property owner gave officers consent to seize illegal marijuana plants.
Troopers seized 10 pounds of processed marijuana packaged in quarter-ounce bags. In an old maintenance shop, they seized 296 marijuana plants in varying stages of growth.
Troopers estimate the value of the processed pot and plants at $604,000. Recommended charges were forwarded to the district attorney’s office.