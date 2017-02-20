An Oklahoma bill is nearly a replica of what's being considered in neighboring Arkansas, where medical marijuana was legalized by voters last November. (Denver Post file)

Oklahoma prepares for possibility of voters approving medical marijuana

Rep. Eric Proctor said he introduced the measure so the state is prepared if voters approve legalization

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans won’t vote until next year on whether to legalize medical marijuana, but a state lawmaker has already introduced legislation that would set the framework if sales of the drug are approved.

State Rep. Eric Proctor of Tulsa has introduced a measure that’s nearly an exact replica of what’s being considered in neighboring Arkansas, where medical marijuana was legalized by voters last November.

The bill mirror’s Arkansas’ proposed plan, calling for a maximum $7,500 fee to apply to run a dispensary and a maximum $15,000 fee to apply for a marijuana cultivation license.

Proctor, a Democrat, tells The Journal Record that he introduced the measure so the state is prepared if voters legalize the drug for medical use.

