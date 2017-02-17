Marijuana not Midol: Cannabis-infused solution to menstrual cramps

Elana Halpern has struggled with severe menstrual cramps for as long as she can remember. Experimenting with different remedies, at one point she went on birth control to try to combat the debilitating pain, but didn’t like side effects the drug came with. As a Summit County budtender, six months ago she came across a cannabis-infused product to deal with the pain.

Halpern discovered Foria Relief after it came on the local recreational marijuana market. The product is a cannabis suppository blending both THC and CBD, and at that point, Halpern said she would have tried just about anything to relieve the suffering she felt every month. After using the pack of two, Halpern discovered it was the best form of relief she’s tried to date.

“I used to eat Midol like M&M’s, which is really bad, it’s just toxic. … Not even those could provide the same relief that I get from the THC and use of cannabis. … It really just allows me to be much more of a human being on that week of my life,” she said, sitting in the lobby of Altitude Organic Cannabis in Dillon during her shift, one of the few places in Summit County where Foria Relief is sold.

With a kick-in time of approximately 15 to 20 minutes, Halpern estimated, relief came quickly — and lasted 20 hours or more. She didn’t use the second suppository until two days later.

Read more of this story at SummitDaily.com

This story was first published on SummitDaily.com