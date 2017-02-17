Hash oil explosion suspected in Colorado house fire that sent two to hospital

The fire at a Lafayette home on Wednesday afternoon that sent two men to a Denver hospital is believed to have been started by a hash-oil explosion, police said Thursday.
When emergency crews responded to the fire they found a “large marijuana cultivation inside of the home,” Lafayette police said and are now investigating the case as a possible hash-oil extraction lab explosion.
More on hash oil extraction explosions
Arson plea: Man thrown in air by explosion while making hash oil pleads guilty to arson
See for yourself: Up-close look at dispensary’s butane hash oil extraction explosion
Lawsuit: Oregon man burned in blast making hash oil sues butane businesses
Lafayette Fire Chief Dave Friedel said he didn’t know whether the men injured in the fire lived at the home. Firefighters also revived a dog that was inside the home during the fire.
Read the full story on DailyCamera.com.