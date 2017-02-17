Firefighters work to put out a structure fire on Modred Street in Lafayette.

Hash oil explosion suspected in Colorado house fire that sent two to hospital

Emergency crews in Lafayette found a large marijuana cultivation inside the home

By Anthony Hahn, Boulder Daily Camera

The fire at a Lafayette home on Wednesday afternoon that sent two men to a Denver hospital is believed to have been started by a hash-oil explosion, police said Thursday.

When emergency crews responded to the fire they found a “large marijuana cultivation inside of the home,” Lafayette police said and are now investigating the case as a possible hash-oil extraction lab explosion.

Lafayette Fire Chief Dave Friedel said he didn’t know whether the men injured in the fire lived at the home. Firefighters also revived a dog that was inside the home during the fire.

