Looks like Wyoming will not be joining its neighbor Colorado anytime soon in legalizing the sale of medical marijuana. Pictured: a medical marijuana dispensary in Denver, Colorado. (Vince Chandler, Denver Post file)

Wyoming medical marijuana ballot effort fails again to get sufficient signatures

Wyoming NORML was working to collect the 25,673 signatures needed to get the measure on the 2018 general election ballot

By The Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A group working to legalize medical marijuana in Wyoming has failed a second time to gather enough signatures to put the question on the statewide ballot.

The Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office says the Wyoming chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws did not meet Tuesday’s deadline to collect the 25,673 signatures needed to get the measure on the 2018 general election ballot.

The same group also failed to gather enough signatures to put the measure on the 2016 ballot.

