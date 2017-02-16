North Carolina police found a shipment of nearly 2,300 pounds of marijuana in a van at a home in Asheville. Pictured: a lot less than 2,300 pounds of marijuana. (Joe Amon, Denver Post file)

North Carolina police find $3 million of illlegal pot in a van

Six people have been charged with felony counts of conspiracy to traffic marijuana

By The Associated Press

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Six people in western North Carolina have been arrested after officials found more than a ton of marijuana in a van.

Stacy Cox with the Asheville office of North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement told local news outlets that officers found a shipment of nearly 2,300 pounds in a van at a home in Asheville around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Cox says law enforcement received information that a large shipment of marijuana was expected in the Asheville area. Investigators said the marijuana was worth $3 million.

Two of the people arrested live at the home where the marijuana was found. Each of the six people was charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to traffic marijuana.

