Pop star Elle King reveals her super-stoned self at the Grammys

While pop music’s poster-child for pot made headlines for sneaking sips out of a bedazzled flask at the Grammy Awards, Elle King takes the title from Rihanna for the night since revealing she was “accidentally high AF” on Instagram.
The “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer hit the red carpet with Dierks Bentley, with whom she won a CMA Award in 2016, in a Teuta Matoshi gown topped with a Lirika Matoshi floral crown. She realized Monday the ensemble made her look like “a fucking Snapchat filter” and blamed “a bunch of pot muffins.”
King’s post-Grammy, self-deprecating series of screenshots and clips has now made #StonedattheGrammys official. As awards season continues, can #StonedattheOscars also please happen?
Check out King’s Instas — including her kicking back for a sesh Feb. 9 in her luxe ride:
More on celebrities & cannabis
What?: Alanis Morrisette’s former manager admits to stealing $4.8M. But first lied about investing in illegal pot grows
Cuteness overload: Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson’s bromance just got adorably elevated
Dream date: Andrew Garfield dishes on stoned Disneyland escapade with Emma Stone and crew
Mama bear to the rescue: Madonna stands by son Rocco Ritchie after reported London marijuana arrest
Subscribe to our newsletter here.
Watch The Cannabist Show.
[h/t People]