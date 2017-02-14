Pop star Elle King reveals her super-stoned self at the Grammys

While pop music’s poster-child for pot made headlines for sneaking sips out of a bedazzled flask at the Grammy Awards, Elle King takes the title from Rihanna for the night since revealing she was “accidentally high AF” on Instagram.

The “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer hit the red carpet with Dierks Bentley, with whom she won a CMA Award in 2016, in a Teuta Matoshi gown topped with a Lirika Matoshi floral crown. She realized Monday the ensemble made her look like “a fucking Snapchat filter” and blamed “a bunch of pot muffins.”

King’s post-Grammy, self-deprecating series of screenshots and clips has now made #StonedattheGrammys official. As awards season continues, can #StonedattheOscars also please happen?

Check out King’s Instas — including her kicking back for a sesh Feb. 9 in her luxe ride:

This is what happens when you're accidentally rly stoned at the Grammys. You see something shiny, forget that you're on camera, then forget the question, then remember no one should ever let me be interviewed. #SorryMom #StonedAtTheGrammys A post shared by Elle King (@elleking) on Feb 13, 2017 at 8:21pm PST

Note to self, don't eat a bunch of pot muffins before the Grammys red carpet. #AccidentallyHighAF A post shared by Elle King (@elleking) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:28pm PST

Sometimes when you're accidentally high af from pot muffins, you don't realize you're A FUCKING SNAPCHAT FILTER until after the Grammys and people tell you. A post shared by Elle King (@elleking) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:56pm PST

Elle, you've changed. A post shared by Elle King (@elleking) on Feb 9, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

