Elle King joins Dierks Bentley onstage to perform "Different for Girls" at the CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 2, 2016. (Rick Diamond, Getty Images)

Pop star Elle King reveals her super-stoned self at the Grammys

#AccidentallyHighAF: Singer Elle King takes to Instagram to hilariously share a few regrets about "a bunch of pot muffins"

  • Pin It on Pinterest
  • Submit to Reddit
  • Print
Published: • Updated:

By , The Cannabist Staff

While pop music’s poster-child for pot made headlines for sneaking sips out of a bedazzled flask at the Grammy Awards, Elle King takes the title from Rihanna for the night since revealing she was “accidentally high AF” on Instagram.

The “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer hit the red carpet with Dierks Bentley, with whom she won a CMA Award in 2016, in a Teuta Matoshi gown topped with a Lirika Matoshi floral crown. She realized Monday the ensemble made her look like “a fucking Snapchat filter” and blamed “a bunch of pot muffins.”

King’s post-Grammy, self-deprecating series of screenshots and clips has now made #StonedattheGrammys official. As awards season continues, can #StonedattheOscars also please happen?

Check out King’s Instas — including her kicking back for a sesh Feb. 9 in her luxe ride:

Note to self, don't eat a bunch of pot muffins before the Grammys red carpet. #AccidentallyHighAF

A post shared by Elle King (@elleking) on

More on celebrities & cannabis

What?: Alanis Morrisette’s former manager admits to stealing $4.8M. But first lied about investing in illegal pot grows

Cuteness overload: Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson’s bromance just got adorably elevated

Dream date: Andrew Garfield dishes on stoned Disneyland escapade with Emma Stone and crew

Mama bear to the rescue: Madonna stands by son Rocco Ritchie after reported London marijuana arrest

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Watch The Cannabist Show.

Elle, you've changed.

A post shared by Elle King (@elleking) on

[h/t People]

Topics: , , ,

Katie is a freelance cannabis, travel and style writer and digital editor @AspenSojourner. Her company, Katie Shapiro Media, specializes in publicity for Colorado-produced films and film...

Related Content