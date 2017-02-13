Washington state officials says it is the first time they have seized plants from a licensed producer for the producer's failure to comply with regulations. Pictured: marijuana grown at an indoor facility. (Joe Amon, Denver Post file)

Washington shuts down long-standing grow op for not paying taxes

Agents from the state Liquor and Cannabis Board seized about 2,000 plants and clones from Nine Point Growth Industries

By The Associated Press

BREMERTON, Wash.– Kitsap County’s first marijuana business has been shut down by regulators who alleged the recreational pot grow operation had repeatedly failed to pay its taxes.

Agents with the state Liquor and Cannabis Board seized about 2,000 plants and clones from Nine Point Growth Industries on Thursday.

The board says it is the first time the state has seized and destroyed all the plants from a licensed producer for the producer’s failure to comply with regulations.

The Kitsap Sun reports the company owed $29,000 in taxes.

The company was on the forefront of applicants in the state’s fledgling legal marijuana industry, becoming the second in the state to acquire a license.

