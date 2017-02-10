Alaska pot shops raided over cannabidiol oil sales

JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska marijuana regulators raided several retail pot shops that appeared to be selling oil made from marijuana plants in violation of state law.

The Alaska Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office, in a Thursday release, said enforcement officers seized items from several stores in the state that contained cannabidiol oil and appeared to be offered for sale.

Cannabidiol is non-psychoactive. But the office says such oils fall outside the scope of current state law.

The office declined to provide more specifics, citing an ongoing investigation. It says further details will be released as they become available to ensure licensees and the public know what the law requires for selling marijuana products.

Cary Carrigan, executive director of the Alaska Marijuana Industry Association, said he was trying to get more information about what happened.