From top gun pilot to cannabis industry exec

People are naturally intrigued to learn that cannabis entrepreneur Shane Terry was once an actual Top Gun fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force – something he’d dreamed of since his father took him to see the Tom Cruise movie, ”Top Gun”, when he was nine years old.

Terry flew combat missions during his decades-long career in the Air Force, and became not just a pilot in the Top Gun program, but an instructor as well. For a time, he was also in charge of the program to figure out how to install nuclear weapons on an F-16. His stories from those days are captivating.

But the time he decided to leave his dream job for a career in the cannabis industry is a great story too. Terry was on the runway, preparing for take-off in his F-16, when he got a text message from a friend. “Yes, unfortunately, pilots text and fly, just like people text and drive,” he joked.

The friend was a physician and he was starting a cannabis company. He wanted Terry to join him on that journey.

