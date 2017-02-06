Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart dish out weed puns aplenty in Super Bowl ad

When Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart partner for a Super Bowl commercial: Drop a weed pun like it’s hot.

A different kind of bud got some big-game airtime on Sunday night when the crack-a-lackin’ duo touted T-Mobile and the phone carrier’s promotion of a plan that included taxes and fees in its pricing.

“It’s everything,” says Stewart, the home living products and media mogul, in a convo with her VH1 cooking show partner.

Snoop Dogg, the rapper and gangjapreneur, responds: “You might even say it’s all that and a bag of …” pausing to check his jacket pockets.

As Snoop searches, Stewart tries to finish his sentence by offering “purple, cushy throw pillows” or “herb-roasted lamb chops.”

Nah, Snoop was thinking…

“Greenery?” Stewart says, surrounded by bushes trimmed to resemble cooking utensils. “For your topiary garden.”

Nuh-uh.

“Pot?” (The cooking kind.)

“Can-of-bisque?” (Smooth, Martha.)

Though the mind was on the punny and the punny on the mind, the commercial was another example of the further mainstreaming of the cannabis industry, which continues to sit in illicit-licit limbo.

There’s been a trend of more states adopting medical- or recreational-based measures; other states, territories and countries weighing regulations to address public health, safety, crime and economic concerns; the NFL players association is pushing for changes to the league’s marijuana policy; and public opinion polls are showing more people are favoring legalization. And the celebrity cannabis connections continue to grow like well-tended ivy.

There’s no party like an SB party with @SnoopDogg, I always say! #BagOfUnlimited — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) February 6, 2017