Cannabist Show: She wants more women in weed; He’s a traveling pro budtender

Featured guests: Women Grow CEO Leah Heise and Top Shelf Budtending founder Andrew Mieure.

LOTS TO TALK ABOUT

• How a new member of Women Grow became the organization’s CEO in two short years, and the continued quest for diversity in the industry.

• Getting high with a professional “spotter.”

• Things to look for when hiring a budtender for private events and parties.

• The ganjapreneurial spirit and striking out on your own.

TOP MARIJUANA NEWS

At one Burger King, ordering ‘extra crispy fries’ a secret code to buy weed: Police say a Burger King manager and employee in New Hampshire have been arrested on drug charges after authorities were tipped off that drive-thru customers who asked for “Nasty Boy” and then ordered extra crispy fries would get some marijuana with their meal. –Report by The Associated Press

Minnesota’s medical marijuana regulators go over budget with inspections: Extra state funding is needed to cover the costs of Minnesota’s patient database and inspections of medical marijuana manufacturers, just a few of the regulations that make it one of the most restrictive such laws in the country. It’s the latest reminder of the financial constraints on the program borne from the heavy restrictions on Minnesota’s 2014 law. The plant form of marijuana remains banned under the law, requiring the state’s two medical manufacturers to concoct cannabis oils, pills and vapors with routine state inspections and secondary lab testing. Just 10 severe conditions such as cancer and epilepsy qualify for the program, a number that has grown in recent years with a few additions. –Report by The Associated Press’ Kyle Potter

National DA group mobilizes to advise Trump on pot policy: Boulder District Attorney Stan Garnett has been selected to join a group of prosecutors from across the country who will help advise the Donald Trump administration on policies regarding marijuana. The National District Attorney’s Association created a policy group featuring 14 district attorneys who will issue advisements on possible law or policy changes regarding marijuana as more and more states legalize it. Garnett said he is the only active prosecutor from Colorado in the group, but said there are also DAs from California and Oregon — other states with recreational marijuana — in the group. “It’s a reflection of the NDAA’s interest in having a fairly balanced committee, which will be largely advising on what our policy position should be in communications with the Trump Justice Department,” Garnett said. –Report by The Boulder Daily Camera’s Mitchell Byars

QUICK HIT

Colorado bill allowing medical marijuana for PTSD sails through Senate: Legislation to add PTSD as a qualifying condition for medical marijuana in Colorado is quickly progressing. Senate Bill 17, which would allow doctors to recommend medical marijuana for post-traumatic stress disorder and acute stress disorders, easily cleared the Senate on a 34-1 vote Feb. 3. Sen. Kent Lambert, R-Colorado Springs, cast the lone dissenting vote. The measure, co-sponsored by Sen. Irene Aguilar, D-Denver, and Rep. Jonathan Singer, D-Longmont, now moves to the House. –Report by The Cannabist’s Alicia Wallace

POT QUIZ

