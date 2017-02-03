Three savory and stony appetizer recipes for your Super Bowl party

Yay, it’s the Super Bowl.

Actually, to be completely honest, I have never watched a Super Bowl game, and if asked to name the teams it would be absolutely impossible. I’m not gloating, it’s just that I have been glued to other news. Some real, some fake, some alternative.

That said, I will have the TV on this Sunday, and we will watch the adorable and always hilarious Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet. Check it out; the arena is filled with shelter dogs playing for a forever home. My brother and sister-in-law watch it with their dog Zena. They think she’s watching, I think they’re nuts!

Whatever you are watching this weekend, here are some recipes that will get you in the mood. And since you are going the cannabis route, remember that infused foods can take a couple of hours to take effect. Also important: Less is more. My suggestion: have something infused for when the guests arrive. It’s especially fun to be high when the dogs – and some cats – make their debut.

These recipes were first published in my book “Cooking with Cannabis.”

Bacon-wrapped Shrimp

Serves 4, as an appetizer

Bacon and shrimp? Yes, please. Goat cheese too? Amazing. And the addition of canna-olive oil takes this dish to a place that is beyond perfection. I always try to find nitrite-free bacon. It’s generally good quality and who needs the extra chemicals? When bacon is cooking, all but the kosher must stop and give thanks. And this dish tastes as good as it smells.

Ingredients

6 bacon slices, cut in half

12 large raw shrimp, peeled and cleaned

4 teaspoons canna-olive oil

3 tablespoons goat cheese, cold

Squeeze of lemon

Pinch of salt

Directions

1. Heat oven to 340° F.

2. In a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, cook the bacon about halfway. Remove from pan and allow to cool.

3. Place the shrimp on your work surface. Brush each shrimp with the canna-olive oil.

4. Place a small piece of goat cheese on the shrimp in the center, along with a squeeze of lemon and pinch of salt.

5. Wrap the bacon around the shrimp, covering the cheese. Place on skewers, all facing in the same direction.

6. On a baking sheet with sides, place the bacon-wrapped shrimp, seam side down.

7. Bake until the bacon is fully cooked and the shrimp are pink: 5-7 minutes.

Deviled eggs

Serves 4

I never pass up an opportunity to eat deviled eggs. They seem to be on lots of menus now, I’m happy to say. Sometimes they can be pretty complicated, but I tend to like them on the simple side.

Ingredients

4 large eggs, hard-boiled and peeled

2 tablespoons mayonaise

4 teaspoons canna-oil

1 teaspoon finely chopped red onion

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon capers, drained

Salt

Pepper

Sliced green scallion

Directions

1. Cut the eggs in half and extract the yolk into a small bowl.

2. Mix the yolks with the mayo, canna-oil, onion, mustard, and capers. Taste for salt and pepper.

3. Spoon or pipe the filling into the egg white halves.

4. Garnish with scallions.

Madras nuts

Severs 9

My company, Laurie and Mary Jane, won first prize at The Dope Cup for our savory nuts. This version, with spices from India, is also quite a crowd pleaser.

Ingredients

1 cup pecans

1 cup cashews

1 cup walnuts

2 tablespoons curry powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground cardamom

Pinch of cayenne

Salt to taste

3 tablespoons canna-canola oil

Directions

1. Heat oven to 300° F.

2. On a baking sheet with sides, combine all the ingredients, mixing well to ensure even distribution.

3. Bake for 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally.

4. Allow the nuts to cool completely.

5. Store in an airtight container.

