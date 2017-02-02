Marijuana activists and outspoken celebs react to Jeff Sessions’ Attorney General nomination advancing and clearing the Senate panel. Pictured: Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) speaks at the National Rifle Association's NRA-ILA Leadership Forum during the NRA Convention at the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 20, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Scott Olson, Getty Images)

Tommy Chong, Ryan Adams, other marijuana advocates react as Jeff Sessions nomination advances

'Jeff Sessions is a disaster for drug policy and criminal justice reform. He is a nightmare for medical marijuana patients, and will destroy families and communities by amplifying the mass incarceration crisis'

Published: • Updated:

By Brooke Edwards Staggs, Orange County Register

Marijuana rights advocates, industry leaders and consumers are weighing in Wednesday on news that Sen. Jeff Sessions cleared a Senate panel, moving President Donald Trump’s nominee one step closer to becoming Attorney General.

Jeff Sessions approved by Senate Judiciary Committee to advance to full Senate confirmation vote

Here’s what activists had to say.

“If the Senate approves Jeff Sessions as Attorney General they will be elevating a true believer in outdated reefer madness rhetoric to the highest law enforcement post in the land. Until we have explicit confirmation from the Trump Administration or Senator Sessions himself that the federal government will not interfere with state marijuana laws, we are urging Senators to stand up for the will of the voters and the 60 percent of the country that supports legalization and ‘just say no’ to Sessions for Attorney General.” — Erik Altieri, executive director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, or NORML

“Jeff Sessions is a disaster for drug policy and criminal justice reform. He is a nightmare for medical marijuana patients, and will destroy families and communities by amplifying the mass incarceration crisis.” — Bill Piper, senior director for Drug Policy Alliance’s Office of National Affairs

“On a range of issues, Sen. Sessions would represent a return the bygone era of state repression against individuals rights. For marijuana in particular, in a day and age of legal dispensaries, it is troubling to see that a man who called for the execution of marijuana distributors become the nation’s top law enforcement officer. It is imperative that Congress move forward on protections for states that have reformed their approach to marijuana to protect them from a rogue Justice Department.” — Justin Strekal, political director for NORML

“The confirmation of Jeff Sessions as Attorney General would be a five-alarm threat to the more than 2 million medical cannabis patients and 44 state medical cannabis programs across the country. Sessions is an outspoken opponent of medical cannabis — and based off his testimony before the Senate, shows no signs of softening his position. As Attorney General, Sessions would have the exclusive authority to take direct action against medical cannabis patients and programs — something deeply concerning for patients who rely on cannabis treatment.” — Steph Sherer, executive director of Americans For Safe Access

And here’s how cannabis rights supporters and celebrities reacted to the news on Twitter.

This story was first published on TheCannifornian.com

