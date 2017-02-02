Tommy Chong, Ryan Adams, other marijuana advocates react as Jeff Sessions nomination advances

Marijuana rights advocates, industry leaders and consumers are weighing in Wednesday on news that Sen. Jeff Sessions cleared a Senate panel, moving President Donald Trump’s nominee one step closer to becoming Attorney General.

Jeff Sessions approved by Senate Judiciary Committee to advance to full Senate confirmation vote

Here’s what activists had to say.

“If the Senate approves Jeff Sessions as Attorney General they will be elevating a true believer in outdated reefer madness rhetoric to the highest law enforcement post in the land. Until we have explicit confirmation from the Trump Administration or Senator Sessions himself that the federal government will not interfere with state marijuana laws, we are urging Senators to stand up for the will of the voters and the 60 percent of the country that supports legalization and ‘just say no’ to Sessions for Attorney General.” — Erik Altieri, executive director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, or NORML

“Jeff Sessions is a disaster for drug policy and criminal justice reform. He is a nightmare for medical marijuana patients, and will destroy families and communities by amplifying the mass incarceration crisis.” — Bill Piper, senior director for Drug Policy Alliance’s Office of National Affairs

“On a range of issues, Sen. Sessions would represent a return the bygone era of state repression against individuals rights. For marijuana in particular, in a day and age of legal dispensaries, it is troubling to see that a man who called for the execution of marijuana distributors become the nation’s top law enforcement officer. It is imperative that Congress move forward on protections for states that have reformed their approach to marijuana to protect them from a rogue Justice Department.” — Justin Strekal, political director for NORML

“The confirmation of Jeff Sessions as Attorney General would be a five-alarm threat to the more than 2 million medical cannabis patients and 44 state medical cannabis programs across the country. Sessions is an outspoken opponent of medical cannabis — and based off his testimony before the Senate, shows no signs of softening his position. As Attorney General, Sessions would have the exclusive authority to take direct action against medical cannabis patients and programs — something deeply concerning for patients who rely on cannabis treatment.” — Steph Sherer, executive director of Americans For Safe Access

And here’s how cannabis rights supporters and celebrities reacted to the news on Twitter.

We survived Ashcroft and we will survive Sessions. This too shall pass. The Kingdom is Within. — Tommy Chong (@tommychong) February 1, 2017

Jeff Sessions

Attorney General…um

Same dude who said the KKK were" ok until I found out they smoked pot"

Happy #BlackHistoryMonth America https://t.co/p1yc0AtOr2 — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) February 1, 2017

Nooooooooooooooooooooooo! Sessions confirmed 11 – 9…. lets hope he leaves the marijuana industry alone – it's a fight he won't win! — Sarah Parfitt (@sparfitt08) February 1, 2017

With Sessions likely to kill marijuana legalization/revoke medical marijuana what will happen to all the people who use in lieu of Rx drugs? — Connor (@connorglegit) February 1, 2017

I support Mr Sessions and ask him to review the evidence on weed without external interests — tHeKnOwLeDgEaGe (@Nuevomedio) February 1, 2017

Well, we tried to tell you but he's just been confirmed. Jeff "the KKK were okay til I found out they smoke pot" Sessions is AG. — The Pinx (@ThePinxATL) February 1, 2017

This story was first published on TheCannifornian.com