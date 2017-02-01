The bill follows an opinion issued by state Attorney General Herbert Slatery last year that the marijuana decriminalization ordinances like conflict with state law, specifically the Tennessee Drug Control Act of 1989. Pictured: A prototype of the Stink Sack holds 7 ounces of pot. When the bags go to market, they will be opaque. (Karl Gehring, Denver Post file)

Happening now: Tennessee GOP lawmaker fights to ban marijuana decriminalization

By The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Republican lawmaker has filed a bill to repeal any city ordinances that would reduce the penalty for people who possess small amounts of marijuana.

The Tennessean reports that House Criminal Justice Chairman William Lamberth of Gallatin filed the bill that would override ordinances passed last year in Nashville and Memphis.

The bill follows an opinion issued by state Attorney General Herbert Slatery last year that the marijuana decriminalization ordinances like conflict with state law, specifically the Tennessee Drug Control Act of 1989.

The cities ordinances sought to give police officers who come across people in possession of a half-ounce or less of marijuana the option of issuing a civil citation for a $50 fine or community service, rather than arresting the individual.

Information from: The Tennessean

