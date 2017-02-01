Another sign that weed weddings are trending hard

The first-ever Cannabis Wedding Expo in Denver last year attracted roughly 300 cannabis-friendly sweethearts, along with 35 companies offering everything from hemp gowns and 420-themed bouquets to infused catering and budtending services.

The 2017 Cannabis Wedding Expo is slated to welcome 1,500 paramours and 75 companies (respectively) at events in Denver on Feb. 19, Portland, Oregon on March 26 and San Francisco on April 30.

“Every year there are more and more weddings where cannabis is incorporated,” Cannabis Wedding Expo co-founder and CEO Philip Wolf told Civilized.

With more than twice the number of companies scheduled to appear at each of this year’s expos, Wolf is excited to see the ways in which the cannabis-friendly wedding industry has grown in just over a year.

Read more of this story at Civilized

This story was first published on Civilized.Life